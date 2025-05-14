The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

WTM stock opened at $1,788.96 on Wednesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,666.22 and a 1-year high of $2,023.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,807.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,869.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($20.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($14.00) by ($6.50). White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

