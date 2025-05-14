The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 7,833.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 3.0%

Privia Health Group stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.02, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In related news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $352,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,598,375.73. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,445 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $80,371.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,469.23. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,484 shares of company stock valued at $799,163. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

