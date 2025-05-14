The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 136,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 38,890 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 169,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

