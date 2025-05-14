Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) Insider Buys £9,940.32 in Stock

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) insider Tom Carpenter bought 13,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £9,940.32 ($13,229.07).

Tom Carpenter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Titon alerts:

On Monday, March 17th, Tom Carpenter purchased 50,000 shares of Titon stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £35,500 ($47,245.14).

Titon Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of TON opened at GBX 68.55 ($0.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.21. Titon Holdings Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 90 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 71.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 75.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Titon ( LON:TON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (1.44) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. Titon had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.84%. Analysts forecast that Titon Holdings Plc will post 9.2847318 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TON

About Titon

(Get Free Report)

Titon Holdings Plc is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of ventilation systems and window and door hardware with a reputation for quality products and high levels of customer service. Formed in 1972 we employ over 150 people in the UK and operate in the USA. Titon is listed on the AIM Market on the London Stock Exchange, ticker is “TON”.

Titon has a strong presence in the UK residential ventilation market with a comprehensive range of mechanical and natural ventilation products and is also a leading supplier of window and door hardware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.