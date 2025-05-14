Top Esports Stocks To Follow Today – May 12th

Insight Enterprises, Sphere Entertainment, and PENN Entertainment are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is tied to the competitive video-gaming industry—this can include game developers, hardware and peripheral makers, tournament organizers, team owners and streaming platforms. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the fast-growing market driven by professional gaming events, sponsorship deals and media rights. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of NSIT traded up $3.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,940. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $228.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.05.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of NYSE:SPHR traded up $3.21 on Monday, hitting $35.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,734. Sphere Entertainment has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.03. 1,574,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,261,363. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81.

