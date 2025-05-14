Top Green Energy Stocks Worth Watching – May 12th

Darling Ingredients, Nuvve, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, and NWTN are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, produce or distribute renewable and sustainable power sources—such as solar, wind, hydroelectric or geothermal energy. By investing in these stocks, shareholders can support the global shift toward lower-carbon energy systems while seeking financial returns. Often seen as both an environmentally conscious and growth-oriented play, green energy equities track the rising demand for clean power worldwide. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.66. 1,331,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,001. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average is $35.18.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NASDAQ NVVE traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.48. 6,788,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,101,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. Nuvve has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 677,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,474. The stock has a market cap of $265.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,994. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $136.30 million, a P/E ratio of 316.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.64. 39,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,409. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. NWTN has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

