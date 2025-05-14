Top Outdoor Stocks To Watch Now – May 12th

Walmart, Affirm, Five Below, RH, and Deckers Outdoor are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are hardy, biennial or annual flowering plants in the genus Matthiola that are grown in open-air garden beds rather than under glass. They thrive in cool weather and produce dense clusters of highly fragrant flowers in shades of pink, purple, white and yellow from late spring into summer. Gardeners prize them for both border color and as cut flowers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.47. The stock had a trading volume of 18,289,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,851,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.04. Walmart has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of AFRM stock traded up $7.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.78. 15,111,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,469,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.81. Affirm has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of -82.76 and a beta of 3.66.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $17.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,081,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,567. Five Below has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87.

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

NYSE RH traded up $31.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.32. 1,733,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,426. RH has a 1-year low of $123.03 and a 1-year high of $457.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.98. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

DECK traded up $3.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.02. 3,080,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,845. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $93.72 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.18 and a 200 day moving average of $160.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

