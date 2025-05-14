TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) versus U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Financial Contrast

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors 5.40% 1.05% 0.99% TPG 0.67% 24.66% 8.15%

Dividends

U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. U.S. Global Investors pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TPG pays out -497.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TPG has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

23.6% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of TPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.0% of TPG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and TPG”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors $9.42 million 3.06 $1.33 million $0.03 72.00 TPG $2.64 billion 7.39 $23.48 million ($0.33) -160.15

TPG has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors. TPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Global Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for U.S. Global Investors and TPG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 0.00 TPG 0 7 6 0 2.46

TPG has a consensus price target of $60.08, suggesting a potential upside of 13.69%. Given TPG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TPG is more favorable than U.S. Global Investors.

Summary

TPG beats U.S. Global Investors on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds. It also manages hedge funds. The firm primarily invests in no-load mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs). U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. In addition, the company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas. The company operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

