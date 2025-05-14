Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTDGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 11,089,712 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 5,791,134 shares.The stock last traded at $79.22 and had previously closed at $71.04.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Trade Desk by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.18, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.60.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

