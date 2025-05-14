Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,749 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 14% compared to the average volume of 1,531 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,214,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,248,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 260.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,379 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 149,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,015 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 251,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,193,107 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 178,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

DDD opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

