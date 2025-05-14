Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 7,176 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 107% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,471 call options.

Illumina Stock Down 1.6%

ILMN stock opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. Illumina has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.95.

Get Our Latest Report on Illumina

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Illumina by 408.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,025,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,408,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,371,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,298,928,000 after purchasing an additional 558,243 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,179,011 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $334,321,000 after buying an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,617,000 after buying an additional 27,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 52.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,909,228 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $230,818,000 after buying an additional 996,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.