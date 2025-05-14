Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,810 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Trevi Therapeutics were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRVI. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRVI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $7.39.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $34,630.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,599.54. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $548,862.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,075. This trade represents a 51.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

