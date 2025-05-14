trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on TRVG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.60 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. B. Riley upgraded trivago from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of trivago from $3.10 to $3.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in trivago by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.
