Truist Financial Increases The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $405.00

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $385.00 to $405.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CI. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $339.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.33.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of CI opened at $301.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.94. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,065,198.52. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $867,785,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $724,517,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $727,905,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 58,799.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $583,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $313,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.