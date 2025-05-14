Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $41.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tutor Perini traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TPC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 32.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $200,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.47. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Tutor Perini

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.