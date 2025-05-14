Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $41.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tutor Perini traded as high as $34.97 and last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.47. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.
