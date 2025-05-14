Uber Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 236,314 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 51% compared to the typical volume of 156,673 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,619 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.69.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $92.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $191.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

