uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Earns Buy Rating from Guggenheim

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 118.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

uniQure Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. uniQure has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $701.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.10.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.25. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 188.82% and a negative net margin of 837.80%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $33,009.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,501.76. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,717 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $76,036.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,574,599.40. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,830 shares of company stock valued at $961,401 over the last 90 days. 4.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in uniQure by 46.8% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,215,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after buying an additional 706,216 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 86,372 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter worth about $3,218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in uniQure by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 36,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 20,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

