United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives $7.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.40.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UMC shares. Wedbush cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.
United Microelectronics stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $9.00.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.63 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
United Microelectronics Company Profile
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
