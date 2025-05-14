Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 653,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,926 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $19,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPBD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Upbound Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,781,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,804,000 after buying an additional 113,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Upbound Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,328,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,913,000 after purchasing an additional 92,766 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,417,000 after buying an additional 60,139 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Upbound Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 856,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after buying an additional 18,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Upbound Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,329,000 after acquiring an additional 105,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

Shares of UPBD opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.77. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.24%.

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $33,693.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,791.86. This trade represents a 1.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fahmi Karam purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $296,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 164,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,831.04. This represents a 7.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 34,924 shares of company stock worth $846,711. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

