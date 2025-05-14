Urban Outfitters (URBN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, analysts expect Urban Outfitters to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $61.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $639,261.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,898. This represents a 34.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,976 shares of company stock worth $1,663,713 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.82.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

