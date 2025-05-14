UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.38, but opened at $9.90. UroGen Pharma shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 402,553 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UroGen Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 409.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 48,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 49,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.66.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

