Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,783 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.77.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

