Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,437 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $32,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,293.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,725,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,069,000 after buying an additional 1,698,817 shares in the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,895,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,919,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,446,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,695,000 after acquiring an additional 313,849 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $103.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.06. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $109.62. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.