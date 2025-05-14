Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of VGT stock opened at $611.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $542.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $594.08. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $648.76.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.