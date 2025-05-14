Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Get Vericel alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VCEL

Vericel Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $43.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.45 and a beta of 1.31. Vericel has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Vericel had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vericel will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vericel

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 26,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,217,381.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,902,662.66. This trade represents a 9.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 66,082 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 826.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

Vericel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.