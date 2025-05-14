Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $295.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.40.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $301.57 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $245.01 and a 12 month high of $312.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.34.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.86, for a total transaction of $337,028.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,865.96. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $88,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,507.70. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,187. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 52.2% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,674,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,369,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,297,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

