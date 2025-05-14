Vertiv Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 63,849 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 26% compared to the average volume of 50,714 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Vertiv stock opened at $105.59 on Wednesday. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,070 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,260,000 after acquiring an additional 99,181 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $597,379,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,905,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,349,000 after purchasing an additional 990,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

