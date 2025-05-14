Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Visteon were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,526,000 after buying an additional 25,319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Visteon by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after buying an additional 71,202 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,231,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 281,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after acquiring an additional 79,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Price Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $88.98 on Wednesday. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.70. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

