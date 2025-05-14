Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 13,826 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 124.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORN. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 18,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $188.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORN has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

