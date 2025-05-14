Voya Investment Management LLC Invests $205,000 in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 95.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 386.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IBEX

In related news, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,725.48. This trade represents a 2.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Joseph Inson sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $246,503.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,286.26. The trade was a 29.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,069 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Stock Down 1.7%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $364.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Baird R W cut shares of IBEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

