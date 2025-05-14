Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP) vs. ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Free Report) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Waitr has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExlService has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Waitr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of ExlService shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 0 0 0 0.00 ExlService 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Waitr and ExlService, as reported by MarketBeat.

ExlService has a consensus target price of $52.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.68%. Given ExlService’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ExlService is more favorable than Waitr.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr -111.96% N/A -209.50% ExlService 10.61% 23.23% 13.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waitr and ExlService”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $130.00 million 0.00 -$206.79 million N/A N/A ExlService $1.90 billion 4.01 $184.56 million $1.32 35.50

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Waitr.

Summary

ExlService beats Waitr on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. Waitr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform. In addition, the company offers health care services related to care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. Further, it provides financial planning and analysis, management reporting, forecasting and decision support, data management, regulatory reporting and risk, and compliance services; reservations, customer, and fulfilment services; freight billing, collections, claims management, freight audit, freight scheduling, supply chain management, and revenue assurance services; residential mortgage lending, title verification and validation, retail banking and credit cards, trust verification, commercial banking, and investment management; merchandising, pricing, and demand forecasting; and digital operations and solutions. The company offers predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management. ExlService Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

