Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP) vs. OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Financial Comparison

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) and Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OptimizeRx and Waitr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 3 5 1 2.78 Waitr 0 0 0 0 0.00

OptimizeRx presently has a consensus price target of $10.38, suggesting a potential downside of 5.77%. Given Waitr’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waitr is more favorable than OptimizeRx.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx -27.41% -4.92% -3.41% Waitr -111.96% N/A -209.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares OptimizeRx and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

76.5% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of OptimizeRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Waitr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OptimizeRx and Waitr”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $92.13 million 2.21 -$17.57 million ($1.10) -10.01 Waitr $130.00 million 0.00 -$206.79 million N/A N/A

OptimizeRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Waitr.

Volatility and Risk

OptimizeRx has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OptimizeRx beats Waitr on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. Waitr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

