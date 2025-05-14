Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.75, but opened at $17.42. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Warby Parker shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 636,279 shares.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Warby Parker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Roth Capital raised Warby Parker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55.
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
