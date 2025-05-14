Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Rating Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WMG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of WMG opened at $27.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 79.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Valentin Blavatnik sold 28,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $1,000,753.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,958.80. This trade represents a 29.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Matusch sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $40,248.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,802.01. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,333 shares of company stock worth $1,072,432. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 7,206.3% during the 4th quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,296,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,552,000 after buying an additional 4,097,688 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,920,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,531,000 after buying an additional 2,400,500 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 10,370,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,479,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Warner Music Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,803,000 after buying an additional 1,316,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

