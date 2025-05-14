Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $40.30, but opened at $38.74. Waystar shares last traded at $39.39, with a volume of 152,668 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $346,385.91. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 438,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,227.48. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Waystar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price target on Waystar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Waystar Trading Down 3.0%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Waystar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Waystar during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Waystar by 84.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Waystar in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Waystar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.