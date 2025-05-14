Wedbush Decreases Earnings Estimates for Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research report issued on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. Wedbush has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BXP. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 661.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.69. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $90.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $865.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.89 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19,600.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Donna D. Garesche sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total transaction of $145,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

