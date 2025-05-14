Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Strawberry Fields REIT (NASDAQ:STRW)

Strawberry Fields REIT (NASDAQ:STRW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.16% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Strawberry Fields REIT’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, Compass Point set a $14.00 target price on Strawberry Fields REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Strawberry Fields REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT Trading Down 1.5%

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ STRW opened at $10.47 on Monday. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $128.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.25.

In related news, Director Michael Blisko bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 314,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,883.50. This represents a 3.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Strawberry Fields REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Strawberry Fields REIT by 36,616.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 2,191.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Strawberry Fields REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

(Get Free Report)

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by Moishe Gubin in 2014 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.