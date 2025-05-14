Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Valvoline (VVV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) in the last few weeks:

5/9/2025 – Valvoline had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

5/9/2025 – Valvoline had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2025 – Valvoline had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Valvoline had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – Valvoline is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2025 – Valvoline is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.2%

VVV stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,560.05. This represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Valvoline by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 41,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Valvoline by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

See Also

