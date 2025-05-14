Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s current price.

CF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

NYSE:CF opened at $87.71 on Monday. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $67.34 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.26.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

