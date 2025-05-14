What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for Allient Q2 Earnings?

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allient in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allient’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Allient’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Allient alerts:

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Allient had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.00 million.

Separately, Northland Securities set a $35.00 price target on Allient in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allient

Allient Stock Performance

Shares of ALNT opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. Allient has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $530.72 million, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Allient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNT. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allient by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Allient by 27.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allient during the first quarter valued at about $47,025,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allient by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Allient by 2.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allient

(Get Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.