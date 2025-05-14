What is Wedbush’s Estimate for Douglas Emmett Q2 Earnings?

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Douglas Emmett’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $251.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.49 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE:DEI opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.32. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 237.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,348 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 811,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 22,878 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 170,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 54,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

