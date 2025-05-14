Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,816 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $19,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,593,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,459,000 after buying an additional 137,477 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. White Oak Capital Partners Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 826,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,508,000 after purchasing an additional 241,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $87.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $470.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

