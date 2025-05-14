YETI (NYSE:YETI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.16, but opened at $31.94. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. YETI shares last traded at $32.26, with a volume of 932,303 shares.

YETI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Get YETI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on YETI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

YETI Stock Down 0.1%

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $626,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of YETI by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 505,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after buying an additional 30,040 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $351.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.72 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About YETI

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.