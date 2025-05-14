YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH) Trading Up 9.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) shot up 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. 63,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 104,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

YY Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63.

About YY Group

(Get Free Report)

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.