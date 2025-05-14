Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Piper Sandler

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.90% from the stock’s previous close.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.75.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $160.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $200.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total value of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,770. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,556,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,222,000 after acquiring an additional 189,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,075,000 after acquiring an additional 190,137 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,653 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Zoetis by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,958,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,255 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,032,000 after acquiring an additional 78,508 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

