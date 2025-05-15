135,933 Shares in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 135,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.72% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,014,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Natixis bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,043,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,793,000 after buying an additional 74,602 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of HYEM opened at $19.44 on Thursday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

