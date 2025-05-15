13,599 Shares in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,599 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 776.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insider Activity at Beazer Homes USA

In related news, Director John J. Kelley III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,917 shares in the company, valued at $342,215.50. This trade represents a 169.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.20.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $565.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.60 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

