16,713 Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,685.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $183.59 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $137.09 and a 12-month high of $184.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.15 and a 200-day moving average of $167.36.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.