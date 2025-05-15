238,304 Shares in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 238,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.09% of NuScale Power at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in NuScale Power during the third quarter valued at about $555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 204.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 111,812 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 125,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $973,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 31,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $494,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,764.50. This trade represents a 51.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $357,453.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,683.48. The trade was a 95.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,047 shares of company stock worth $2,514,898 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on NuScale Power from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

SMR stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. NuScale Power Co. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 72.85% and a negative net margin of 1,089.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

