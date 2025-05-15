36,600 Shares in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 36,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 86,053 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 135,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.82 million, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86.

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.33%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

